German opposition leader says she would pull Germany out of the EU if elected

CALGARY — A leader of the German opposition has said that if they win the next German election, she will pull the country out of the European Union (EU).Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has said she believes the country's exit would be beneficial, instead of consequential, for its economy.In a recent clip, she explains Germany's exit would not mean they would be exiting the EU market, because "the free internal market guarantees the fundamental freedom between the EU countries," Weidel explains.She says this is why she supports a European economic market — just not so much the governing structure it resides under.."This monstorous [EU] superstructure that is currently being practiced here, with tens of thousands of civil servants who nobody needs, who are paid far too much, who are overbearing," states Weidel.To make her point, she uses the current president of the European Commission, one of the EU's institutions, Ursula von der Leyen, who banned the "combustion engine, co-taxes, heating laws, building energy policy and things like that," as an example.The EU plans to end the sales of combustion engines within the EU by 2035, while also banning new gas and oil heaters for EU countries starting in 2030.She says one of her top concerns for the nation is having secure borders," and that's why this whole EU should be abolished.".Her alternative, she says, is "the free exchange of goods and services" between European countries.She says this is what would lead to "true progress."The next German federal election is set for March 2029.