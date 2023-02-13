Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party wants U.S. troops out of Germany if the report is accurate that the US blew up the Nord Stream pipeline.
The AfD Co-chairman Tino Chrupalla wants an investigation into the allegations made by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.
“As the American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claims to have learned from a source involved in the operational planning, the United States of America is said to have planned the demolition of Nord Stream and carried it out jointly with Norway,” said Chrupalla at a press conference.
Chrupalla not only called for an investigation of Hersh’s report but, if true, “take dramatic action” by expelling U.S. troops from Germany.
“The Pulitzer Prize winner’s suspicions must be investigated,” said Chrupalla.
“Has NATO’s leading power carried out an attack on our country’s vital critical infrastructure in European waters? Then one would have to question whether the alliance guarantees security in Europe or rather endangers it. The consequence would be the withdrawal of all U.S. troops.”
According to Hersh, President Joe Biden’s administration began to plan an attack on the Nord Stream pipeline in 2021.
The CIA and U.S. Navy diving experts planted the C4 on the pipeline. Three months later, the Norwegian Air Force dropped a buoy to explode the C4 using “a sophisticated sonar signal.”
Hersh’s report talked about the internal debate between the White House, State Department, Armed Forces, and the intelligence community, with officials warning of “catastrophic consequences” if the U.S. got caught sabotaging the pipeline.
One source told Hersh that “this is not kiddie stuff” and if traced back to the U.S. “it’s an act of war.”
In the past, the AfD and the Left Party (LP) have questioned the possible role the U.S. could have played in blowing up the pipeline.
LP MP Sevim Dagdelen said there are “ample reasons” why the U.S. would be involved, as Biden said if Russia attacked Ukraine, he would “end” the pipeline.
Another LP MP Sahra Wagenknecht posted a link to Hersch’s story on Twitter and said that “while the German federal government invokes transatlantic friendship and follows the USA uncritically, the U.S. government ensure that the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up, as Pulitzer Prize winner Hersh has meticulously researched. Whose interest does the federal government represent?”
The AfD wants another investigation into what German officials knew before the attack by creating a parliamentary investigative committee.
“All the open questions must now be answered by investigative committees,” said Chrupalla.
“The Bundestag has a right to know what knowledge the federal government has. Could government officials have been privy to the planning of the attack? All the findings of national authorities must flow together in the European Parliament. The European states must not put up with such violent interference. They are even less allowed to participate in it.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Hersh is a Pulitzer prize winner. The destruction of Nord Stream is the worst act of state terrorism in history. The Crapola Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has not reported Hersh's findings.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.