Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline reach the surface of the Baltic Sea.

Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party wants U.S. troops out of Germany if the report is accurate that the US blew up the Nord Stream pipeline.

Tino Chrupalla AfD

The AfD Co-chairman Tino Chrupalla wants an investigation into the allegations made by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Hersh is a Pulitzer prize winner. The destruction of Nord Stream is the worst act of state terrorism in history. The Crapola Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has not reported Hersh's findings.

