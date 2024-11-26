Germany issues bunker list amid Russian nuclear threat

Days after Russia hit Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile, Germany said it is compiling a digital directory of bunkers that may provide emergency shelter to residents in the event of nuclear war or other escalation, reported the Daily Mail.Fear has grown over the last several weeks that World War Three is imminent. Days ago, U.S. President–Elect Donald Trump issued a dire warning, urging an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a Taylor Swift concert after multiple embarrassments for the Canadian Armed Forces involving an "offensive" Navy song and botched marching at West Edmonton Mall.Many have criticized U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer for allowing Ukraine to use U.K. and U.S.–made long–range missiles to strike Russia. Germany has announced that underground train stations, car parks, state buildings and private properties could be used for refuge if a war between NATO and Russia breaks out, reported the Mail."The plans were announced as a leading NATO official urged businesses to prepare for a 'wartime scenario' and adjust their production and distribution lines to be less vulnerable to blackmail from Russia and its allies," wrote the Mail.Germans are also being urged to build bomb shelters in their homes by converting basements and garages, reported the Associated Free Press, noting the country of 83 million has under 600 bunkers, mostly from Second World War and the Cold War, which can provide shelter for less than 500,000 people, wrote.