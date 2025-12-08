Germany’s immigration debate rages on after Syrians disrupt Berlin Christmas market

A Christmas market in Berlin was disrupted on Sunday by several thousand Syrians celebrating the first anniversary of the fall of the former president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad and his government..The rally was one of many that happened nationwide across Germany and is sparking renewed controversy over the country’s migration policy, with critics saying the scenes encapsulate the failures of Berlin’s broken system.The criticism has come after tens of thousands of Syrians took part in rallies in Berlin, Essen, Leipzig, and other cities.The European Conservative reported the largest rally was in Essen, where police estimated 10,000 participants showed up, a far cry from the expected 2,500.Despite local police referring to the gathering as “largely peaceful,” a knife attack was reported at Essen’s main transit station shortly after the event, which left one man injured..Germany's right-wing opposition party, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), took to X, criticizing the gatherings, saying, “10,000 Syrians celebrate in Essen … Why not celebrate in Damascus and rebuild the homeland? It is time for a consistent U-turn on migration.”In Berlin, roughly 2,000 Syrians marched, following a route from Alexanderplatz to Pariser Platz, displaying banners with the slogan “The Joy of Liberation.”.“This was a perfect opportunity to send them all back to Syria,” Belgian Vlaams Belang MP Sam van Rooy stated on X..British political agitator Tommy Robinson chimed in as well, saying, “Syrians clog up Berlin Christmas market to celebrate the anniversary of Assad being ousted. They've no reason to be in Europe then? Round them up and send them back.”The debate over Germany’s open-borders immigration policies, which started under former Chancellor Angela Merkel, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.Recently, the German Federal Criminal Police Office released a report confirming what many critics of the immigration system have been saying — that migrants are overwhelmingly overrepresented in crime statistics.According to the report, 1,740 Syrians per 100,000 residents and 1,722 Afghans were registered as suspects, compared with 163 per 100,000 Germans.Overall, non-German suspects now make up over 40% of all criminal cases in the country.