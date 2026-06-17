GG Louise Arbour cuts clothing allowance after backlash over predecessor’s spending

Governor General Louise Arbour has moved to tighten spending on official wardrobe expenses, cutting the clothing allowance available to the office after public criticism of thousands of dollars in taxpayer-funded apparel purchases by her predecessor.Blacklock's Reporter says in one of her first decisions since taking office, Arbour informed MPs that the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General had revised its clothing guidelines to limit taxpayer-funded wardrobe expenses.“The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General has recently revised its guidelines for clothing,” officials wrote to the House of Commons government operations committee. “Support is made available to the Governor General to meet the distinct wardrobe requirements of their representational duties.”According to the letter, taxpayer funding will only be available for specialized attire required for official functions.“Examples of special clothing requirements over and above any usual needs may include formal, black tie evening wear, or for very special occasions such as a coronation,” the letter stated. “Normal everyday casual or business attire is the responsibility of the Governor General.”Officials did not disclose the value of the revised allowance.The move follows controversy surrounding former Governor General Mary Simon, who billed taxpayers $37,698 for clothing over a 15-month period, including a $1,250 silk jacket, an $875 blazer, a $1,200 suit and $380 shoes..The expenses, incurred during pandemic lockdowns, were disclosed after Conservative MP Kelly McCauley, chair of the government operations committee, requested details on clothing allowances and related spending.“Which individuals have received a clothing allowance, how much was the allowance and what are the details of all expenditures?” McCauley asked.Conservative MPs later condemned the spending in a supplementary opinion attached to a 2023 committee report, calling the expenditures “egregious” and “unacceptable.”“We are in dire need of more transparency and better stewardship of taxpayers’ money,” Conservatives wrote.They argued the spending damaged public confidence in the office of the Governor General.“This type of lavish spending erodes the trust of Canadians in the Office of the Governor General,” the report stated, adding that Simon showed “a complete lack of regard for taxpayers’ money.”The Bloc Québécois also criticized the expenditures, arguing they highlighted broader concerns with the position itself.“An honorary and colonialist position is costing a fortune to citizens struggling to make ends meet,” the party wrote in a dissenting report, recommending the federal government abolish the office of Governor General.Former Bloc MP Julie Vignola told the committee Canadians were already struggling with rising living costs.“People all across Québec and Canada have to tighten their belts and spend $150 or $200 for two small bags of groceries that are barely enough to feed a family,” said Vignola. “I find this excessive.”.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation said Arbour is right to acknowledge the previous clothing allowance was unacceptable and is calling for real cuts to Rideau Hall’s platinum pay and perks.“Taxpayers are glad to see the new Governor General won’t be wasting as much money on clothes,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “But small tweaks to the governor general’s wardrobe budget barely scratches the surface and taxpayers need the government to drastically shrink the platinum pay and perks at Rideau Hall.”The governor general also takes automatic pay raises every year. The governor general’s annual salary is now $393,800, according to the Privy Council Office.A Leger poll shows 59% of Canadians support reducing the governor general’s salary.In addition to the pay raises and clothing allowance, a former governor general takes a pension of about $150,000 per year and gets a lifetime expense account of up to $200,000 annually after leaving office.“If Prime Minister Mark Carney is serious about saving money, he needs to do more than accept a smaller clothing budget,” Terrazzano said. “Carney needs to end the automatic pay raises, platinum pension and lifetime expense account.”