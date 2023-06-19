Indian graveyard
An early 20th century photo of the cemetery associated with the St. Mary’s IRS, Kenora, Ontario, showing wooden grave markers of students that were allowed to disintegrate over time, proving that students were given a proper Christian (Catholic) burial.

 

"We must protect the truth." That’s what Kimberly Murray gave as her motive for demanding those she called “residential school deniers” be criminally prosecuted or subjected to civil liability for raising questions about unmarked graves and other related topics that Murray and her colleagues find uncomfortable. Murray believes anyone who questions claims made by anyone who attended a residential school about unmarked graves, or who claims that anything positive came from residential schools should fall into this criminally and civilly punishable “denier” category.

But there are problems with this.

Des Zacharias
OFFS…children clubbed to death?, hanging on meat hooks?…these people have lost the plot

Boris Hall
REMEMBER

In the new Orwellian “post truth” Trudeau infected insane asylum that is now Canada any kind of objective truth is now considered and characterized as “far right” and an “unacceptable view”

Lol

Woodrow George
[thumbup]You speak the truth!

retiredpop
Surely the parents of the 'missing' children would have come looking for them when they didn't return from school when they were supposed to during summer break. I doubt the residential school was a multi-year term with no breaks. The onus is on the natives to prove there is any validity to the story, not the other way around. The whole narrative sounds made up to me just to extort money from the government and the natives know they are dealing with a virtue signalling fool in the PMs office.

HOODOO
[thumbup]

LJeromeS
the comments here raise some questions themselves. Are we at the point that we believe things that have not been proven factually, and consider jailing those that ask for proof when absolutely none has yet been provided?? (recall that our justice system now essentially provides for different sentences or consequences solely on the basis of aboriginal ancestry (or not). What is next? do we start trials alleging that women are witches??

BoomerOG
Innocent until proven guilty is long gone.

rianc
With residential schools, how many of those buried were native children and how many were members of nearby communities? Some were buried in mass burial pits simply because there were too many deaths. There are a also a lot of unmarked graves because the grave markers were made of wood and have since decayed. The federal government was supposed to have new more permanent markers installed but never did it. Most deaths were due to the outbreak of diseases and not criminal activities in murdering native children. Native leaders claiming this are just doing it to coerce more money from taxpayers and that should be criminal.

Left Coast
The Indian Industry Con has gleaned many 10s of Millions for these Grifters.

Amazing how they could get so much mileage out of the Graveyard Myth without supplying one single actual piece of Evidence other than handed down stories.

The schools likely saved 1000s from a life of poverty & abuse.

northrungrader
I amazes me that anyone would let 215 children remain in unmarked graves, without moving heaven and earth to respectfully exhume them, identify them, and return them home to their families. Anyone who wants them to remain untouched is a very disturbed individual, that they want the families to continue to be tortured. That is a severe mental disease that should be immediately treated. If you are just playing a political or financial game, it is still a mental disease. Maybe it is time to have these individuals examined by mental health doctors.

Jane V
[thumbup]

HOODOO
[thumbup]

