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GIVE & TAKE: Reactions to committee recommendation to halt expansion of MAiD for mental illness

The following is a compilation the Western Standard made of reactions to the feds' special joint committee on MAiD (AMAD) report, which recommended the feds indefinitely pause the addition of mental illness as a sole qualifier for MAiD.
AMAD Committee
AMAD CommitteeFeds website; ChatGPT
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Danielle Smith
Maid
Andrew Lawton
Pierre Poileivre
Jeremy Cockrill
#cdnpoli
Tamara Jansen
MAiD for mental illness 2027
AMAD
AMAD report
feds' special joint committee on MAiD
reaction compilation
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news