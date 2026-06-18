GIVE & TAKE: Reactions to committee recommendation to halt expansion of MAiD for mental illness

Many people have shared their thoughts regarding the feds' special joint committee on MAiD (AMAD) report which recommended the feds indefinitely pause the addition of mental illness as a sole qualifier for MAiD.Released Wednesday, the report has prompted countless politicians and political organizations to come forward in support or opposition, as Canadians await the feds' decision on the recommendation. MAiD for mental illness is set to take effect in March 2027, unless the feds intervenes.A decision will likely be announced on July 11, the deadline for feedback on the committee's report.The following is a compilation the Western Standard has put together of reactions to all the hubbub — starting with those in support of the recommendation. .1. Andrew Lawton, MP for Elgin—St. ThomasFirst, the Conservative MPs who were part of the committee held a press conference after the AMAD report was released, with some notable rhetoric. Among the most notable, Andrew Lawton, who has previously recounted in parliament his experience of being suicidal, answered a question regarding the new recommendation. "What do you think should be done for those people who are suffering from mental illness right now who were hoping for this expansion to take effect next March?"Lawton said, rather than expanding MAiD, Canada must "provide support and care, we need to provide people with the resources so they do not want to end their lives.".Lawton stated he is grateful MAiD for mental illness failed to pass, arguing doing so told so would have sent the message to people who are suicidal "we should be killing them, which is what would have happened — we're not giving up."This is similar to what he said in his statement in parliament back in December, where he referenced an Ontario psychiatrist, Dr. John Maher, testifying only 7% of those who attempt suicide are successful."That means that 93% of people who, at one or multiple points, want to end their lives eventually get over that. The success rate of MAID is 100%. By design, this is a policy that will give up on people," stated Lawton.He added about 50% to 60% of those with mental illness recover with no treatment, "and that number is even higher for people who do have treatment available.".2. Tamara Jansen, MP for Cloverdale—Langley CityJansen, also the Vice-Chair of the AMAD committee, coined Wednesday as a "good day."Jansen makes clear the Conservative Party's stance on the matter saying their recommendation if taken into advisement by the feds "will save thousands of lives."She reminds Canadians that various experts who testified before the committee during its comprehensive review back in February, concluded clinicians "cannot determine when a mental illness is irremediable, and they cannot reliably distinguish a request for MAiD from suicidality.".3. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party"Thousands of lives will be saved because we forced Liberals to back down from MAiD for mental illness," wrote Poilievre on X.He also points to Jansen's creation of Bill C-218, which would criminalize allowing MAiD for those whose sole condition is a mental disorder.The bill was tabled back in June 2025 and received its second reading in December. If the feds decide to listen to the recommendation — they will have to introduce new legislation, which could be done through Bill C-218, or put it on hold for another two years..4. Saskatchewan Minister of Health Jeremy CockrillThe Minister posted a letter addressed to MPs Joint Chairs of the AMAD committee, stating Saskatchewan is in opposition of the MAiD expansion for mental illness.It adds the province provides "a safe, high quality MAiD service that is administered and coordinated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.""Saskatchewan remains firmly committed to protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring that those who suffer from mental illness receive the care and support they need," claimed Cockrill.He also says the province has previously urged the feds to oppose the expansion until "the program and processes have sufficient resources, clinical capacity, and strengthened safeguards in place to protect patient well-being and safety.".5. Alberta Premier Danielle SmithIn anticipation of the committee's announcement, Smith encouraged the feds to align with AMAD's recommendation opposing the expansion on Wednesday."Alberta already acted, by passing our own legislation to protect vulnerable people, because those facing mental health challenges deserve treatment, support, and hope, not an assisted death," wrote Smith on X."We’re encouraged to see Ottawa reconsidering this path and moving toward a more compassionate approach."Alberta is already moving to exclude mental illness as a sole underlying condition for MAiD, under Bill 18, the Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act, which if passed will prohibit MAiD under those conditions..6. Inclusion Canada (IC)An organization which advocates for the rights and freedoms of disabled people in the country, says the feds committee "got it right" when it comes to advising against mental illness and MAiD. "IC urges the federal government to implement the recommendation without delay."IC's CEO, Krista Carr, had actually appeared as one of the witnesses at the AMAD committtee hearing back in March."[Wednesday's] recommendation recognizes what many have argued from the beginning: the challenges associated with MAiD for mental illness are not temporary implementation issues," stated Carr.."They raise fundamental questions about equality and how we respond to suffering."IC now says the next step is to ban Track 2 MAiD eligibility since Canadians with disabilities are currently eligible for it."Questions about the impact of poverty, social isolation, inadequate housing, barriers to health care, lack of community supports, and systemic discrimination remain relevant for Canadians with disabilities currently eligible for MAiD under Track 2.".7. The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)CAMH, which is Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital in Canada, affiliated with the University of Toronto, supported the committee's advisement to the feds.They cite the multiple concerns they have raised over the last few years in regarding mental illness and MAiD. "The lack of established criteria, or consensus amongst psychiatrists, for if or when a mental illness should be considered irremediable," wrote CAMH as one of its highlighted concerns..Now for dissenting opinions...1. Dying with Dignity Canada (DWDC)The MAiD lobby group stated it was "disappointed to hear the recommendation of an indefinite exclusion for persons whose sole underlying medical condition is a mental Illness."They interpret the recommendation as violating Section 15(1) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which states everyone “has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination.”.2. Bloc Quebecois MP Bloc Luc Theriault“We must avoid condemning patients — whose suffering related to their mental disorder has become intolerable … to a life in psychiatric palliative care wards,” said Theriault in the report. He also mentions in the dissenting opinion he awaits a Supreme Court advisement, which Theriault and three senators requested. This advisement is a legal opinion the feds are permitted to request..3. Three Independent Senators: Senators Rosemary Moodie, Pamela Wallin, and Kristopher WellsAll three were of the dissenting opinion in the AMAD report, with all three requesting a Supreme Court advisory opinion."The majority of Senators on this committee did not agree and issued a dissenting report calling the entire process flawed and biased and not credible," Wells wrote on X."Canadians deserve to hear all of the evidence before making such a monumental decision about Charter rights."Wells has his restricted comments on the post.