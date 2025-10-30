Glamour UK honours men at the Women of the Year Awards

As part of Glamour UK's Women of the Year Awards, nine transgender women are being recognized.There are also nine men being honoured, the magazine stating: "As trans rights face increasing threats in the UK, Glamour honours nine of the community's most ground-breaking voices at this year's Women of the Year Awards.""From fashion and music to charity and activism work, these trailblazers work tirelessly to empower, uplift and celebrate trans voices."In response, many people had thoughts..Responsible for the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling stated the following on X:"I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier.""Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are."Zuby, a rapper and author, wrote on X, "The 'trans movement' is easily the most misogynistic movement in modern history.""Especially because of it's scale and mainstream acceptance.".Denyse O'Leary said this on X,"Have we considered the possibility that Glamour is actually no longer mainstream?""Many legacy media are no longer mainstream and are struggling for relevance. In this case, losing.""Would love to know more about the demographics."Jill Foster wrote on X regarding the editorial decision, "It’s exactly as you would expect but ends on a note of FAFO-ist hope.".Foster posts a photo from an article which states Kemi Alemoru, Glamour UK's head of editorial content, used to be the community advisor to Sadiq Khan, London's mayor.