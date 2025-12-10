Glenn Beck now in contact with Saskatchewan woman set to receive MAID

Glenn Beck, the American political commentator who offered to pay for a Saskatchewan woman's surgery, is now in contact with her and is waiting to be allowed to enter the US.Jolene Van Alstine was approved to receive medical assistance in dying (MAID), a decision she had made due to her suffering from a rare parathyroid disease known as normocalcemic primary hyperparathyroidism (nPHPT) — which causes her to experience extreme bone pain, nausea, and vomiting.Van Alstine needs surgery to remove her parathyroid — but no surgeon in the province can perform the surgery, and in order to get the surgery out of province, she must first be referred by an endocrinologist.This is where Beck stepped in, originally writing on X on Tuesday, "If there is any surgeon in America who can do this, I’ll pay for this patient to come down here for treatment."."THIS is the reality of 'compassionate' progressive healthcare.""Canada must END this insanity and Americans can NEVER let it spread here."He then updated his audience, stating surgeons had emailed him and were standing by to help her.The only thing standing in his way was he did not yet have Van Alstine's contact information..However, in a more recent update, he stated this had been resolved, "UPDATE 2: We are in contact with Jolene and her husband!""Please continue to pray for her health."Beck stated in his most recent X post that they've run into an issue, saying, "UPDATE 3: Jolene does not have a passport to gain legal entry into the U.S., but my team has been in touch with President Trump's State Department.""All I can say for now is they are aware of the urgent life-saving need and we had a very positive call.".Reported by Right to Life News, Van Alstine commented on her experience with the ailment, "My friends have stopped visiting me. I’m isolated. I’ve been alone lying on the couch for eight years, sick and curled up in a ball, pushing for the day to end”.“I go to bed at six at night because I can’t stand to be awake anymore."Van Alstine was set to receive MAID on January 7, 2026.