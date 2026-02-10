Global Affairs 'deeply concerned' about destruction of Canadian peacekeeper graves in Gaza

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada has said that the government is "deeply concerned" about the reported destruction of a Commonwealth cemetery in Gaza containing 22 Canadian soldiers, mainly peacekeepers.Last week the Western Standard reported on new satellite images that showed the Canadian section of the cemetery almost destroyed, allegedly by Israeli forces who were conducting operations in the areas surrounding Gaza City, where the cemetery was located.A spokesperson for Global Affairs responded to a request for comment and highlighted the deep concern that the government has over these reports."Canada is deeply concerned by reports that the Gaza War Cemetery was damaged last year. This includes the gravestones of Canadians and a plot dedicated to Canadian United Nations peacekeepers. Canada is in contact with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission about this matter," the statement from Global Affairs spokesperson Clémence Grevey reads.This sentiment echoes a previous statement from the Royal Canadian Legion, which said that "we are devastated to hear of the reported level of destruction in this cemetery, the final resting place of Canadian Armed Forces members and Commonwealth comrades who gave their lives serving their countries.".The statement from Global Affairs goes on to talk about "honouring the service and sacrifice of those who have served our country" and states that sites like this should be "preserved with the utmost respect."The statement reads as very cautious and unaccusatory, with the government seemingly not wanting to make further statements without more evidence about the situation.Claims of how the grave became damaged are contradictory and unconfirmed. An Israeli statement regarding the situation said that the damage happened during a defensive action between the IDF and Hamas.However, this is contradicted by the former caretaker of the site, who said that he had witnessed bulldozers on the site after the Israeli army had withdrawn.Both these claims highlight a lack of clarity around how the damage came to be inflicted and the lack of an apology from whichever party was responsible.