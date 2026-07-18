Global Affairs fired 25 employees as misconduct complaints climbed

Global Affairs Canada fired 25 employees last year, including one diplomat accused of maintaining inappropriate contact with officials from a foreign government, according to a newly released departmental report on workplace misconduct.The report says another employee was dismissed for working remotely from a "country of concern" without authorization, while three others were terminated over alleged criminal activity.Blacklock's Reporter says the annual report, Addressing Misconduct and Wrongdoing at Global Affairs Canada, does not identify the employee accused of contacting a foreign government or name the country involved."A report was received from a partner department that an employee was in contact inappropriately with foreign government officials," the report states.It says an investigation resulted in the employee's security clearance being revoked before their employment was terminated.Another employee was fired after investigators determined they had been working remotely from a country considered a security concern without departmental approval. The report does not identify the country. Canada currently maintains sanctions against two dozen countries, including China, Iran and Russia.Global Affairs Canada recorded 227 misconduct complaints during the year, up slightly from 218 the previous year.Following investigations, 92 complaints were substantiated.In addition to the 25 dismissals, another 11 employees resigned before disciplinary action could be completed.The report also details the dismissal of three employees accused of engaging in potentially criminal conduct."Three employees exploited their employment status to engage in serious unlawful activities of a potentially criminal nature," the report states. "All three employees were terminated.".Other dismissals involved theft, financial misconduct and workplace violence.Two employees were fired after an office fistfight, while another case involved an employee allegedly using a government-issued acquisition card for personal purchases.That employee resigned before disciplinary proceedings began.Many other cases resulted in suspensions or written warnings rather than dismissal.The report cites incidents involving bullying, yelling, intimidation, insulting language, throwing objects at co-workers, timesheet fraud, expense fraud, falsified résumés, fake doctor's notes, chronic lateness and misleading supervisors.One employee was disciplined after a substantial amount of cash went missing while replenishing a departmental cash fund. Investigators attributed the loss to procedural negligence.Global Affairs said employees' willingness to report suspected misconduct may indicate growing confidence that complaints will be investigated."The steady willingness of employees to come forward with concerns and report potential misconduct and wrongdoing may reflect growing confidence that issues will be taken seriously and addressed appropriately in our department," the report states.The department said it remains committed to fostering a workplace culture based on integrity, honesty, trust and respect.