Food prices
A new report by the Global Coalition of Fresh Produce is warning about the rising cost and declining supply of fruit and vegetables, which threatens economic stability, food security, and human health.

"Governments should work urgently with all operators in the supply chain to mitigate the serious threats of economic instability and food insecurity," said the report. Unless effective measures are implemented urgently, the current challenges facing the sector will have long-lasting impacts on economies — and consumers — the world over, including bankruptcies, legal disputes, food inflation, food shortages and more."

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Obviously all by design

Maybe another “vaccine” will fix things? Lol

The sooner the WEF globalist terrorist elites are put to death the better things will be

PersonOne
PersonOne

So odd, this is happening everywhere globally. What could it be?

