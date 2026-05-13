News

Global extreme climate change model debunked as 'implausible' in new climate study

A globally used climate change model which predicted extreme warming in the next century has been debunked by a new study. The feds continue to use the model despite this.
RCP 8.5 climate scenario debunked
RCP 8.5 climate scenario debunkedChatGPT, screen grab new "The Scenario Model Intercomparison Project for CMIP7" paper
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Climate Change
Climate Science
Friends Of Science
Dr. Sylvain Charlebois
#cdnpoli
climate change scenario debunked
climate change debunked
climate change model
climate change model labeled "implausible"
RCP 8.5
feds climate change
Canadian climate change policy
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news