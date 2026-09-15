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Global investment firm Carlyle deepens Alberta oil investment with $1-billion acquisition

Global investment firm Carlyle is expanding its footprint in Alberta’s oil patch through a deal reportedly valued at roughly $1 billion.
Global investment firm Carlyle is expanding its footprint in Alberta’s oil patch through a deal reportedly valued at roughly $1 billion.Courtesy of Parallax Energy via LinkedIn
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Oil And Gas
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Parminder Singh
Carlyle
avenrock energy
Parallax Energy Operating Inc
East Shale Duvernay
Duvernay
Paul Smith
Cygnet Energy
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