Global investment firm Carlyle deepens Alberta oil investment with $1-billion acquisition

CALGARY — Global investment firm Carlyle is expanding its footprint in Alberta’s oil patch through a deal reportedly valued at roughly $1 billion.Avenrock Energy, a newly formed Canadian company backed by Carlyle, has agreed to acquire Calgary-based Parallax Energy Operating Inc. from Carnelian Energy Capital.Parallax’s gross production is approximately 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), and the firm owns and operates a 75% working interest in exploration and production assets in Alberta’s East Shale Duvernay.The company also holds roughly 300,000 gross acres and has a large production base focused predominantly on light oil and natural gas liquids, while its operations are supported by company-owned infrastructure, including oil batteries, gas-processing plants and water-disposal facilities.Avenrock plans to continue developing Parallax’s existing assets and has said the acquisition will help establish a significant operating presence in Western Canada and serve as the foundation for a larger light oil platform.“Carlyle sees significant long-term potential in Western Canada, underpinned by the region’s high-quality, long-duration resource base, improving access to end markets and continued investment across the sector,” the company said in an official statement..Enbridge's Houston terminal opens new gateway for Canadian oil exports.Paul Smith, CEO of Avenrock, added that “significant progress has been made across the asset base, and we see considerable potential to accelerate development and build a significant light oil business.“With Carlyle’s deep energy expertise, we look forward to growing our position in the East Shale Duvernay and pursuing further opportunities across the portfolio.”The deal marks American-owned Carlyle’s second major expansion into Western Canada in the last 12 months.The firm previously invested in Cygnet Energy to support its approximately $1.4-billion acquisition and delisting of Calgary-based Kiwetinohk Energy in 2025.Parminder Singh, a managing director with Carlyle International Energy Partners, said Western Canada continues to offer attractive energy investment opportunities.“Western Canada continues to offer compelling opportunities to invest behind high-quality energy businesses with significant long-term potential,” Singh said.“We are pleased to establish Avenrock and partner with Paul, whose deep knowledge of the asset and experience in the region will be important as we look to scale the platform. We look forward to bringing Carlyle’s deep sector expertise and global resources to support continued investment in the portfolio, drive operational excellence and capture the opportunities we see across the region.”The Parallax acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.