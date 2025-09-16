News

Global oil and gas output declines faster, raising market and security concerns

Texas oil wells and pump jacks near Galveston
Texas oil wells and pump jacks near GalvestonShaun Polczer/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Oil And Gas
Ableg
International Energy Agency
Fatih Birol

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news