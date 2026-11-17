The report found "excessively tight regulation can encourage the development of an illicit market." In 2025, 90% of pouch-related web traffic in Germany, where the category is effectively banned, and 94% in Finland, which bans online sales, went to foreign websites, compared with 10% in Sweden. In Norway, 68% of surveyed users already used pouches stronger than a proposed limit.

The authors cautioned that a single "illicit market" is "extremely difficult to measure and can also be highly misleading." They also cited "a growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating nicotine pouches to be significantly less harmful compared to combustible tobacco products."

Health Canada has denied any link between its rules and the black market.

"Current illicit sales appear to be driven primarily by unauthorized products approved as recreational items in other jurisdictions and by illegal cross-border importation," spokesperson Karine LeBlanc told the National Post in September.

That is the pattern the report describes in restrictive countries.

The Canadian Substance Use Costs and Harms project estimated tobacco use cost Canada's healthcare system $6.8 billion in 2024.

Yet Health Minister Marjorie Michel said September 22 she is not considering loosening the pharmacy-only rule, leaving one authorized brand — Imperial Tobacco's Zonnic, in mint and menthol — behind the counter.