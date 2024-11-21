GO WOKE, GO BROKE: Jaguar stock crashes amid woke backlash

British automaker Jaguar once embodied the fascination of old Great Britain — speed, opulence, quality and sex appeal.According to critics, Jaguar, the sports car and luxury vehicle brand of Jaguar Land Rover, may have sacrificed its brand on the altar of Wokeism last month when marketing guru Santino Pietrosanti boasted at an awards dinner that Jaguar had established 15 diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) groups as part of a 'transformative journey,' reported the Daily Mail.According to Motortrend, Jaguar has been losing money. Now the company plans to go all electric at a time when European EV sales have dropped 36%. Dealers and car enthusiasts are said to be shocked.Shares in Jaguar's parent company Tata Motors Ltd., dropped 12% in the last month.."We're committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive and unified culture that is representative not only of the people who use our products, but in a society in which we all live, a culture where our employees can bring their authentic selves to work. And we are on a transformative journey of our own, driven by a belief in diversity, inclusion, creativity, policy and, most importantly, action," said Pietrosanti."We've established over 15 DEI groups such as Pride, who are here tonight in the back. Thank you guys for coming. Women in Engineering, and Neurodiversity Matters. We've launched major policy revisions such as transitioning (gender) at work, to drive equity and support for our communities, embracing individuality as our superpower.".The online backlash to Pietrosanti and Jaguar's marketing was immediate and reminiscent of the Bud Light — when the Dylan Mulvaney transgender controversy cost beer maker Anheuser-Busch over $1 billion in lost sales."The American marketing guru who masterminded Jaguar's woke rebrand, a BLM-supporting designer from New York who lives with a Scottish husband and their cockapoo Mia boasted of the British car icon's transformative journey," reported the Daily Mail.British MP Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, ridiculed Jaguar on social media, saying, "I'm not quite sure what they're saying or what they want to do, strikes me as being another Bud Light moment. I predict Jaguar will now go bust. And you know what? They deserve to. What is it with a modern advertising industry?