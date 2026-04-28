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'God bless the United States, and God bless the United Kingdom,' King Charles addresses joint session of U.S. Congress

King Charles wishes the United States a happy 250th birthday, calls on further support and NATO in address to joint session of Congress
King Charles III speaks to the joint houses of the United States Congress
King Charles III speaks to the joint houses of the United States CongressScreen grab from Associated Press
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