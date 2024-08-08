News

GoFundMe for victims of fatal BC Hwy. 1 crash raises over $65,000 in under 24 hours

In just 18 hours, over 900 people donated to the fundraiser, sending the total skyrocketing to over $65,000.
Chilliwack crash victims Layna, Dom, and Tristan
Chilliwack crash victims Layna, Dom, and TristanScreenshots / GoFundMe, X
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Gofundme
Crash
Highway 1

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news