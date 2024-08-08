GoFundMe for victims of fatal BC Hwy. 1 crash raises over $65,000 in under 24 hours

A GoFundMe set up to help the family of the mother and child killed in an accident on Hwy. 1 in Chilliwack earlier this week has raised more than twice the initial $25,000 goal. In just 18 hours, over 900 people donated to the fundraiser, sending the total skyrocketing to over $65,000. The money will be used to help pay for Layna and her 8-year-old son Dom's funerals, as well as medical care for his twin brother, who survived the crash and is recovering in hospital."My name is Dirrae and I'm reaching out for the family of my beautiful cousin, Layna (40) who was killed in a tragic accident August 6, 2024," the description stated. "She and her 8 year old son, Dominic, died instantly. Tristan, Dom’s twin brother, is currently in ICU in Vancouver. Layna’s dad, a retired paramedic, along with her mom, sister, and partner Cory are hoping and praying Tristan makes a full recovery, but it is going to take some time and help. This tragedy was obviously unexpected, and I’m hoping anyone who sees this has it in their heart to donate to Layna’s family."According to the Times Colonist, Layna grew up in Nanaimo but had been living in Maple Ridge, where she worked at a number of restaurants..In a Facebook post, local favourite Big Feast Bistro mourned Layna's death, and announced that it would be "closed until further notice to allow the team to grieve."Layna's father, Kevin Brown, explained in an interview with the Times Colonist that she and her children were making their way up to the Okanagan to celebrate her birthday with her husband and family at the time of the crash. Tristan, he said, was brought to BC Children's Hospital with a broken jaw and arm, displaced pelvis, and a skull fracture.The incident took place shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lane near the Yale Road Exit, just south of downtown Chilliwack. The local RCMP, members of the BC Highway Patrol, and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service arrived on scene a short time later and began dealing with what was described as a "multiple vehicle fatal collision" that involved a total of six vehicles carrying ten occupants."Sadly," the RCMP said in a statement, "a local woman and child were declared deceased at the scene. A second child, from the same vehicle, was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. There were no other serious injuries reported."It was noted that ICARS is now "working closely with BCHP investigators to identify all factors that led to this fatality," but that, "the investigation is still in the early stages.""Initial information suggests that one or more vehicles stopped abruptly due to an obstruction in the roadway," the RCMP explained. "At least one vehicle failed to stop in time and caused a chain reaction of collisions. Impairment is not believed to be a factor."