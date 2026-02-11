GoFundMe launched as 12-year-old victim of Tumbler Ridge mass shooting 'fights for her life'

At least ten people were killed and upwards of 25 injured following a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, BC on Tuesday. Among the victims is 12-year-old Maya.A GoFundMe has been launched to help her as she "fights for her life" in hospital.It was started by Maya's aunt, Krysta, on Tuesday evening, and has since brought in over $40,000."Recovery timeline is unknown," Krysta wrote. "All we know is that Maya made it through transport from Tumbler Ridge to Vancouver Children's Hospital and currently in critical care."."Im writting this post sitting in Vancouver children's hospital while my daughter fights for her life," Maya's mother, Cia Edmonds, wrote in a post on Facebook Tuesday night. "Today started as any other. now, however, my 12 year old daughter is fighting for her life while they try to repair the damage from a gun shot wound to the head. And one to the neck..She was a lucky one, I suppose. Condolences to the other families during this tragedy. This doesnt even feel real."I never thought I would be asking for prayers.. but please please, pray for my baby," she added..EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Tumbler Ridge mass shooting identified by locals as trans man.The suspect, who was also found dead with what appeared to be "self-inflicted" wounds, has been identified by residents as 18-year-old Jesse Strang.As it stands, this is the third deadliest shooting in Canadian history, with only the École Polytechnique massacre of 1989 and Nova Scotia shootings in 2020 resulting in more casualties.