News

GoFundMe launched as 12-year-old victim of Tumbler Ridge mass shooting 'fights for her life'

Maya was shot in the head and neck.
Maya
MayaSource: Facebook / Cia Later
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Gofundme
Mass Shooting
Victim
Tumbler Ridge

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news