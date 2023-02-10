Nurses caught a bat in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICO) of the Regina General Hospital (RGH).
In addition to their routine work, the healthcare staff had to catch the bat in a plastic container.
NDP Leader Carla Beck posted an image of the bat on her Twitter account.
Beck tweeted: “Things healthcare workers shouldn't be dealing with in Regina hospitals: Bats. Things healthcare workers should be benefitting from in Regina hospitals: Increased funding to improve staffing and patient care.”
Beck said finding the bat shows the “poor working conditions for hospital staff in Saskatchewan.”
“Just a sense of feeling disrespected and disregarded,” said Beck.
Also, Beck said healthcare workers should care for the NICO's vulnerable infants and not be “bat-catchers.”
This is not the first bat at RGH caught by healthcare workers, just the latest bat incident.
Beck pointed out nurses have enough to do without dealing with incidents such as the bat.
“It’s just one more thing on the plate of those nurses that they simply should not have to be dealing with,” said Beck.
Things healthcare workers shouldn't be dealing with in Regina hospitals: Bats.Things healthcare workers should be benefitting from in Regina hospitals: Increased funding to improve staffing and patient care.#skpoli #cdnpoli #skhealth #sask #yqr #yxe pic.twitter.com/8elQZvrpPP— Carla Beck (@CarlaBeckSK) February 7, 2023
The Western Standard reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority and has yet to receive a response.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Hey Beck, let me rephrase it for you. "Nurses at the Regina General weren't too busy at the time when thy noticed a batt in the neo natal unit of the hospital and took it on themselves to catch the animal. Kudos to the nurses!"
How is that?
This is what you call news? Take a common occurrence and then form a contrived narrative around it? I've caught at least 4 bats inside a building, it happens. Pest control could be called, nurses didn't have to do this. I'll bet it's now a post action funny story and they are having fun reciting the excitement. I'm leaning more and more to not renewing my subscription.
