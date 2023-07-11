Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Toronto Zoo is advising its visitors to avoid showing photos and videos on their cellphones to its gorillas because they are distracting.
“We just want the gorillas to be able to be gorillas,” said Toronto Zoo behavioural husbandry supervisor Hollie Ross in an interview with CP24.
“And when our guests come to the zoo, we want them to be able to see gorillas in a very natural state, and what they would be doing naturally — to sort of connect with them on that level.”
The Toronto Zoo has posted signs at its gorilla enclosure saying people should not show photos or videos to its primates “as some content can be upsetting and affect their relationships and behaviour within their family.”
Ross said Toronto Zoo gorilla Nassir has become enthralled with videos visitors are showing him.
It said Nassir was born in 2009 and is the epitome of a teenager who is fascinated by videos.
While his fascination with videos is out of curiosity, it wants to ensure it does not become an issue. Ross said they have not observed any major behavioural changes so far.
The behavioural husbandry supervisor went on to say it does not want its guests coming up and showing gorillas videos. It would prefer to see them do gorilla activities.
She said most of the videos Nassir was interested in were of other animals. What is most important is he is able to hang out with his brother and be a gorilla.
She noted the Toronto Zoo is letting its gorillas watch videos, including those of other animals and nature documentaries, which they enjoy.
Ross concluded by saying its employees “want to make sure that we know the content.”
“Very much like managing an account for a child or something, you want to make sure that your parental controls are on, and that you're in control of what the content is that they're seeing,” she said.
The Toronto Zoo said in 2022 it was relieved to be giving COVID-19 vaccines to animals that are at an elevated risk despite not having any known cases among them.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.