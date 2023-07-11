Toronto Zoo

Toronto Zoo 

 Courtesy CP24

The Toronto Zoo is advising its visitors to avoid showing photos and videos on their cellphones to its gorillas because they are distracting. 

“We just want the gorillas to be able to be gorillas,” said Toronto Zoo behavioural husbandry supervisor Hollie Ross in an interview with CP24

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

