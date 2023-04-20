The Stanley Cup playoffs are underway, as is the inevitable debate: Will a Canadian team hoist Lord Stanley’s mug when the final puck drops?
That feat was last accomplished in 1993 when Les Canadiens circled the ice with the trophy high above their heads.
There are three Canadian teams in the playoffs, the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs and a new Angus Reid survey finds 64% of respondents will be cheering for any of the three to lift the Stanley Cup, while 25% want their favourite Canadian team to win it all.
Naturally local rivalries change that number, with Calgary Flames fans less likely to support the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens fans not likely to don any white and blue to support the Leafs.
When asked who is the best bet, 25% picked the Leafs, 23% said the Oilers and only 3% are taking off with the Jets (of all respondents in Manitoba that rises to 30%). Five percent said they don’t believe a Canadian team will ever win the cup again.
The percent of Canadians who will follow the games dropped from 41% in 2014 and 43% in 2018 to 36% today.
“Issues with the culture of hockey have put a strain on some fans’ willingness to engage with the sport in recent years, and another problem appears to be dismaying to some viewers: the playoff format,” says Angus Reid, adding their data suggest fans agree with Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby that the league should return to its old playoff matchups, which seed teams in each conference one through eight, rather than the more division-based version that has been utilized since 2014.
Two-thirds of respondents and three-quarters of those who follow the game most closely said they prefer the old format. Overall, 12% like the new version better, while 21% say it makes no difference to them.
Interest in the playoffs varies across the country.
“In Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, two-in-five say they’re excited to watch. One-in-three Canadians (32%) say they’re on the fence now but may be drawn in as the end-of-season tournament unfolds,” says Angus Reid.
“Oilers fans lead the way in excitement, with two-thirds voicing anticipation for what is to come. For those whose favourite teams are navigating fairways and greens instead of blue lines and game plans, interest drops off precipitously.”
Even if your favourite team isn’t in the playoffs or doesn’t win it all, it’s still a good old hockey game.
(3) comments
The little bit of knowledge I've gained over 60 + yrs as a fan, tells me to pick Edmonton. I say this because of their management, namely Ken Holland. He knows what it takes to shape a winner. Having McDavid & Draisaitl is a huge bonus, but as many know, it takes a great deal more. With the salary cap thrown in the mix today, it only makes it tougher.
Maple $h!ts aren’t worth the poop on the bottom of my boot! 1967 and counting! Go Oilers Go!
The Maple Laffs will not make it out of the First Round . . . .
Both Edmonton & Winnipeg are more likely Cup prospects.
