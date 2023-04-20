Stanley Cup Trophy
Image courtesy of NHL

The Stanley Cup playoffs are underway, as is the inevitable debate: Will a Canadian team hoist Lord Stanley’s mug when the final puck drops? 

Stanley Cup Poll

That feat was last accomplished in 1993 when Les Canadiens circled the ice with the trophy high above their heads.

Stanley Cup Poll by City

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

The little bit of knowledge I've gained over 60 + yrs as a fan, tells me to pick Edmonton. I say this because of their management, namely Ken Holland. He knows what it takes to shape a winner. Having McDavid & Draisaitl is a huge bonus, but as many know, it takes a great deal more. With the salary cap thrown in the mix today, it only makes it tougher.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Maple $h!ts aren’t worth the poop on the bottom of my boot! 1967 and counting! Go Oilers Go!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The Maple Laffs will not make it out of the First Round . . . .

Both Edmonton & Winnipeg are more likely Cup prospects.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.