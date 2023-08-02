Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
NHLer Brayden McNabb will spend Wednesday in Davidson, SK, accompanied by the Lord Stanley trophy.
McNabb achieved his first Stanley Cup victory in June with the Vegas Golden Knights. They defeated the Florida Panthers in five games, making it a historic moment as it marked Las Vegas’ first major sports championship.
McNabb's mother Jeannine says the town of 1,000 people is excited and prepared to celebrate her son's greatest accomplishment.
“We’re very excited about it,” Jeannine told the media.
“The town is so excited. I think the town is more excited than we are. Everybody we meet is like, “They’re coming! They’re coming,” so we’re excited for Brayden.”
On Wednesday morning, the Stanley Cup will be handed over to McNabb and he will have some time to spend with his family before they head downtown.
The community has organized a parade to celebrate this special occasion.
Following the parade, fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with McNabb and the Stanley Cup. McNabb will also sign autographs.
“Last Wednesday, (McNabb) came down for a signing to make sure the Davidson kids who couldn’t make it (too the parade could meet him),” said Jeannine.
“It’s pretty cool. I went downtown and the Home Hardware had a big Vegas welcome sign. I think the town is really starting to buzz about it.”
“Because we’re from a small town, I think it’s very important to celebrate it with the community. They support Brayden, they’ll go and watch games and so many of them ask about Brayden,” said Jeannine.
“The community is so excited. I’m happy for the community. I’m happy that we’re celebrating it with the town of Davidson. It’s going to be a good day.”
The day will finish at 8:45 p.m. at the hockey arena.
