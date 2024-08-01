GOLDEN SUMMER: McIntosh wins another gold for Canada in 200-m butterfly final

Summer McIntosh won the gold medal in the women's 200-m butterfly swim final on Thursday, after already scoping up a gold and bronze medal in earlier swims. The 17-year-old Torontonian completed the race in 2 minutes and 03:03 seconds, followed by American Reagan Smith and China’s Zhang Yufei. The 200-m butterfly swim is the same race her mother, Jill Horstead, competed in at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Canada now has three gold medals, two silver and three bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games....more to come