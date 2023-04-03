Calgary Transit

Calgary Transit launches four-car CTrain service on Blue Line. 

 Courtesy City of Calgary

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced “immediate action” on the city’s ongoing transit crime spree at a press conference on Monday.

Gondek announced a series of measures to tackle the CTrain’s ongoing issues, where platforms have seen a rise in crime while drug dealing and violence has deterred commuters away from the transit system.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.