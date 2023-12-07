UPDATED: Gondek backs out of Jewish event she was supposed to speak at because they ‘support Israel’

Less than 24 hours before a Jewish event she was supposed to speak at, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek backed out because she learned the event “supports Israel.”And she called for a ceasefire in Gaza and backed the pro-Palestinian side.Her decision sparked outraged across the country and "Calgary" was trending on X (formerly Twitter) Friday morning.The mayor said she was under the impression the purpose of her speaking at the event was to “celebrate Hanukkah and the spirit of Calgary’s Jewish community.” The 35th annual menorah lighting is scheduled for Thursday evening at City Hall. Lighting the menorah is a Jewish tradition honouring the eternal presence of God. This year the Jewish community wrote on its poster some of its values are unity, supporting Israel and being proud to be Jewish. This apparently jarred Gondek, who upon seeing the poster — which features her name as a prominent speaker, said it is now “impossible” for her to make an appearance. She posted a formal statement to Twitter (“X”) Wednesday at 8:36 p.m. local time lamenting the menorah lighting “has been repositioned as an event to support Israel.” “I have learned that the event has been repositioned to be political,” Gondek wrote. “This breaks my heart. It is with great regret and sadness that I will not be attending.”“This last minute change goes against the original attention and has left me feeling let down by leadership. I am saddened that this change makes it impossible for me to attend,” she wrote. “And I am incredibly concerned that people wishing to celebrate Hanukkah will have their good intentions compromised.” .Gondek took the opportunity to address the Hamas-Israel war, which has been going on since the Islamic terror group attacked Israel October 7. “This changed nature of the event creates a divide and forces people to choose a side. There are no sides to choose when terrorists incite violence by murdering innocent Israelis, knowing retaliation will follow and lead to the murder of innocent Palestinians. “The killing must stop in Gaza, because it is spreading division and hatred. Eradicating Hamas must come in a different way than mass casualties.” .Calgary Nose Hill Tory MP Michelle Rempel Garner issued a statement on behalf of all city Conservative MPs..The deputy leader of the federal Tory party blasted Gondek..Her decision outraged former Calgary councillor Jeromy Farkas.