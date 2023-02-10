Jyoti Gondek

At least three city councillors and a manager with the City of Calgary filed complaints about the behaviour of Stephen Carter, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff.

 Courtesy Radio-Canada

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she was saddened and frustrated to hear Chinook Blast had to cancel an all ages drag show this weekend due to a planned protest. 

“I respect the decision & the need to prioritize public & performer safety,” said Gondek in a Friday tweet.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(8) comments

Tom Riddle
Tom Riddle

Both the Herald and the Sun have locked down their comments on this story as per their usual cowardice.

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

I bet he or she wears drag when having secret meetings behind closed doors

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

I say we take back the month of June and our beloved rainbow.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

I don’t know about anyone else but I could care less about the opinion of this ignorant, incompetent train wreck.

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

yes indeed fpenner....our downtown and c train lines resemble gotham city but she is more concerned about grandstanding over matters that shouldn't concern politicians

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Is it "hate & fear-mongering"? Or do the protesters just want to hold the sponsors of this to a higher moral standard? I've been to drag shows, my late brother-in-law was a performer, but I considered the show to be rated adult only. Unless they tone down the usual sexuality aspects of these performances, it should remain X-rated.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

All ages? Like, little kids?

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

People can make free and voluntary decisions about how they spend their time and with whom on their property and that don't directly harm anyone. The concerning issue for me is to hear people who always recite pieties about tolerance then decide that collective intolerance is ok based on undefined criteria about broad and emotionally charged words like "hate". Weren't the lockdown protestors in our own city the victims of street harrassment and objects of "hate"?

Report Add Reply

