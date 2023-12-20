Gondek least popular mayor in Calgary history

With 671 days remaining until Calgary's next municipal election, a recent survey by ThinkHQ suggests a growing appetite for change among voters. The poll reveals a significant decline in public approval for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and the city council, marking an all-time low in their popularity.The survey indicates that only 30% of respondents approve of the mayor's performance, while a substantial 61% express disapproval. Notably, 43% of voters state they "strongly disapprove" of Gondek, in contrast to a mere 7% expressing "strong" approval. The decline in popularity is attributed to factors such as a 7.8% residential tax increase and the mayor's decision not to attend the annual Menorah lighting ceremony at city hall.Men, older voters, and those residing in established communities with household incomes over $125,000 are particularly critical of Gondek. Her present approval rating of 30% is considered the lowest in Calgary's history.City councillors also face diminished ratings from their constituents, with an aggregate of 37% approval compared to 41% disapproval. These figures represent a significant decline over the past six months, reaching an all-time low in councillor ratings. Residents in new and suburban communities tend to offer higher ratings for their councillors, while those in established communities tend to be more critical.In terms of overall city council approval, just over one-quarter (28%) of Calgarians approve, while 60% express disapproval. Negative ratings are more intense than positive ones, with men and older voters contributing to the overall discontent."For as long as there has been municipal public opinion polling in Calgary, there has never been a City Council this unpopular, said ThinkHQ President Marc Henry.Gondek's approval, at 30%, is viewed as a significant obstacle if re-election is on her agenda, and the growing dissatisfaction with the council's performance may influence the outcome of the next municipal election in October 2025.The survey indicates challenges ahead for the City Council, including a contentious blanket city-wide re-zoning public hearing in April and a planned 2025 residential tax increase.