The statement said there's been a significant increase in transit violence across Canada in the past year. It said Calgary is no exception, and one of those incidents was a stabbing on an LRT platform.
Calgary police said Wednesday it arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at the Lions Park Station, which stemmed from a fight between several people.
Charges against the woman were pending.
Officers with the Calgary police district operations team responded to the scene around Tuesday on 8 p.m., discovering two women suffering from apparent stab wounds and a third woman injured.
Calgary police charged resident Brittany Jewel Mahingen, 31, with one count of aggravated assault and three counts of failure to comply with a court order in connection to the altercation on Thursday.
“Public spaces need to be safe for the public and this type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated,” said Calgary police Spt. Cliff O’Brien.
Mahingen will next appear in court on Friday.
Gondek went on to say the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on Calgary Transit. With ridership numbers down due to people being at home, she said the system “became a target for illegal activity.”
The mayor said all Calgarians deserve a safe, dependable transit system. She added increased ridership is “not enough to stem the tide of violence we are seeing.”
She concluded by saying she will be taking immediate action and will have more details to share in the coming days.
“Transit is an essential service at the core of any major city, and people should not have to think twice before using it,” she said.
Advocacy group Common Sense Calgary (CSC) called on the city to declare a transit emergency on March 15 after a stabbing at Fourth Street Station.
“At bus stops, on buses, at train stations, and on trains, it seems like we now hear about some new horrific incident every day, including a man shot with a flare gun during a brawl involving knives and pipes; an elderly visually impaired man slashed in the neck on a train; young woman attacked with a hatchet; and four people attacked with a machete,” said CSC.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(7) comments
What were you thinking Calgary? She's disgusting.
Maybe the drag queens can supply security?
elected a nightmare Calgary...smh..gotta fix that asap
WEF woketard terrorist
Gondek's words are empty and mean nothing. She is sacrificing our young and vulnerable population to meet her social engineering goals of 15 minute city where people are too frightened to travel. We need police enforcing the law and economic prosperity to restore Calgarians to dignity and pride in their community.
Police officers do enforce the law. Unfortunately, the justice system does not keep evil individuals in jail. They walk among us. Carry protection if you have it. Vote for politicians who'll try to fix the system. Ignore MSM.
Cue the social workers!
