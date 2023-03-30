Jyoti Gondek

Calgary Coun. Jyoti Gondek announced her candidacy for mayor in 2021. 

 Courtesy Scott Dippel/CBC

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she's made it clear to city administration she expects immediate action and resources deployed to address chaos on the LRT. 

“We cannot wait for the next tragedy to occur before something more is done,” said Gondek in a Wednesday statement. 

