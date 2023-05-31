Jyoti Gondek

At least three city councillors and a manager with the City of Calgary filed complaints about the behaviour of Stephen Carter, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff.

 Courtesy Radio-Canada

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek congratulated Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party for winning the election. 

“I look forward to building relationships with all Calgary MLAs and meeting with the premier in the days to come,” said Gondek in a Tuesday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

Safeguarding Free Speech > Fighting "Hate"

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Gondek is a prime example of what the left does. She blames the people on the right side of the political spectrum of everything she and her ilk are guilty of. It’s part of the communist doctrine, blame your opponent of what your guilty of.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Good Mayors who promote healthy public activities are not the target of protests.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder how many other churches were illegally entered and harrased, in Calgary? I would say Madame Mayor, you show us many examples of hate.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I need a better definition of hate.

If I tell the city/provincial/federal officials that I have absolutely no obligation to adopt or actively participate in my neighbors religious or geopolitical beliefs, am I racist?

If I tell city/provincial/federal authorities that I refuse to allow either myself or children/grandchildren to participate in my neighbors sex-based fantasies, fetishes or proclivities, why would I be considered racist?

It's bad enough that we've had to street-proof our kids against the perverts and creeps Trudeau/Notley want back on the streets ASAP, but why should we have to also tranny-proof our kids against the Trudeau/Notley agenda?

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Ya sure Goondick

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

" The mayor went on to say there is “no room for hate in a city and province that is slowly recovering from an economic recession that stood to cripple us.” "

Then by your judgement, there is no room for YOU, Gondek.

You are hateful, your actions are hateful. Your behaviour is hateful (Keean Bexte?) and your bylaw preventing protests for SOME groups is hateful.

Don't let the door hit you on your way out.

Report Add Reply
79f150xlt
79f150xlt

Oh, you mean like inviting little kids to drag displays?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.