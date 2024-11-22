GONE WOKE: Canadian Navy to replace Heart of Oak with ‘more inclusive’ music

The Canadian military has taken another hard turn towards wokeism and DEI culture.The Royal Canadian Navy is replacing its official Heart of Oak march with "more inclusive" music, reported the Globe and Mail."The Royal Canadian Navy plans to replace its official march with a new composition after deciding the lyrics, which celebrate British military victories in the colonial era and sing of men but not women, are disrespectful and outdated," reported the Globe.Heart of Oak is the official march of England's Royal Navy. It is also the official march of several Commonwealth navies, including the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy. It was the official march of the Royal Australian Navy, but has now been replaced, say online sources.Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called out the Trudeau Liberals on Friday, saying the Heart of Oak issue is Woke nonsense that is destroying Canada's military history and tradition. "Meanwhile NDP-Liberals have been asleep at the switch refusing to supply our armed forces with the equipment and supplies they need to defend Canada at home and abroad," said Poilievre."When I’m Prime Minister, we will have a warrior culture, not a woke culture."Conservative MP Dane Lloyd blasted the Liberals, saying, "Instead of going woke, this government should keep our military from going broke.".News of Heart of Oak's cancellation comes days after the Canadian Armed Forces were humiliated after a video circulated of members undertaking a disastrous march inside West Edmonton Mall. The incident inspired a wave of anger on social media and made international headlines — many blaming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for an ailing military. West Edmonton Mall store clerk Grant Huser said the soldiers were not that co-ordinated. “They look like they are new recruits just learning how to March,” he said.“You'd see a formation like this at boot camp.”