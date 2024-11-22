News

GONE WOKE: Canadian Navy to replace Heart of Oak with ‘more inclusive’ music

But sea men still have wood
Master Seaman Francis Legare kissing his partner
Master Seaman Francis Legare kissing his partnerCourtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Navy
Bcpoli
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Saskpoli
Ontpoli
Canadian Navy
Pierre Poilevre
Woke Culture
2slgbtq
nspoli
oak

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news