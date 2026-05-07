GOOD BOY!: Calgary police dog chomps on female school break-in suspect

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a Calgary Police Service dog bit a young woman during an early morning search inside a southwest school.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said the incident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on May 3 after officers responded to an alarm at Glamorgan School.Police arriving at the scene discovered evidence of a break-in, including shattered glass and a smashed window, prompting officers to call in additional units and a police dog team to help search the building.According to ASIRT, officers encountered a suspect during the search and temporarily withdrew before re-entering the school with the police dog while announcing their presence.A short time later, the dog located a female suspect and bit her during the confrontation that followed.Emergency crews were called to the scene and the young woman was later transported to Alberta Children’s Hospital for treatment..The Police Review Commission directed ASIRT to take over the investigation as a Level 1 incident under Alberta’s Police Act, a category reserved for cases involving serious injuries, deaths or sensitive allegations involving police conduct.Investigators say the case remains in its early stages and no additional details have been released.ASIRT is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have video recordings relevant to the investigation to contact investigators.