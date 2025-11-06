News

GOOD BOY!: Mighty canine Titus joins Calgary fire department as new arson detection dog

Might Titus and his handler, Brad Brooks
Might Titus and his handler, Brad BrooksPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary
Calgary Fire Department
City Of Calgary
Calgary dog
Titus fire department dog
Titus Calgary fire department dog
Titus
American field Labrador
Calgary Fire Department Titus
Calgary K9
Deputy Fire Chief Pete Steenaerts
handler Brad Brooks

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news