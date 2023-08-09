Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadian government agencies have decided what is good for the goose is good for the gander by subsidizing a farm for them, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
In a memo, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) said it was subsidizing “research on the impact of climate change on food security in the Canadian North.”
The CIHR said the funding included grants to “promote renewed community harvests and consumption of light geese that can contribute to restoring Inuit food sovereignty.” Funding was directed through the Aqqiumavvik Wellness Society in Arviat, NU.
“Evidence is needed to rigorously and systematically assess climate-driven risks to our health and health systems and to identify adaptation actions,” CIHR said in the memo.
It did not disclose how much it paid for the goose program. Records show the Department of Industry’s Northern Economic Development Agency chipping in $240,000 to assess the feasibility of sustainable goose harvesting in the Arctic.
No total budget was disclosed. Records said the Aqqiumavvik Wellness Society received more than $3.5 million in federal funding since 2018.
Federal food programs in the Arctic have seen the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations award free snowmobiles to hunters under the $8 million Harvest Support Grant.
“Yes, we are very proud to support them as they do that,” said Crown-Indigenous Relations deputy minister Daniel Quan-Watson.
“Virtually every Inuit community is eligible for the harvester grants.”
Quan-Watson said the Inuit came to the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and asked for harvester grants. He added they did not want to buy food in stores.
“For example, if you need fuel to go hunting, which is obviously very expensive in the North, if you need equipment, if you need hunting equipment, if you need fishing nets or anything that helps you collect country foods — fish or game or whatever it is, it could be picking berries as well, ” he said.
Almost half of Canadians fear climate change will impact food security, according to December in-house research conducted by Health Canada.
Love to have theGreenies and Liebrals show empiracl data of Man Made Globull warming. Oh ya that’s right. They cannot. NOAA just released the planet has actually cooled 0 .11c mean temperature over last 20 years. It is trending to get cooler. Time for the Liebrals and the greenies to show us hard evidence. As stated earlier: THEY CANNOT!
