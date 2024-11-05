GOODBYE GLOBALISM: WEF worried new world order to be destroyed if Trump gets elected

Yuval Noah Harari outright admitted the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) globalist agenda would come to a grinding halt if former President Donald Trump is elected. Harari, born in Israel, is the author of Sapiens, and co-founder of Sapienship, a group that advocates for “global responsibility” and whose self-described mission is to “clarify the public conversation,” according to his page on the WEF website. .Appearing on a recent podcast, Harari was asked how concerned he is that Trump could be elected in the 2024 election. “I think it's very likely,” replied Harari. “If it happens, it is likely to be the death blow to what remains of the global order.”“And he says it openly.”Harari added politicians like Trump shouldn’t present a “false dichotomy” between “patriotism and globalism” and “being loyal to your nation” and “being loyal to global government.”.The WEF, founded in 1791 with controversial leader Klaus Schwab still at the helm — of whom Harari is said to be an advisor, has various agendas that will one day (members hope) will lead to a borderless world where no one is hungry or outside the system of global governance. WEF agendas, which are pushed onto citizens by political leaders who are onboard with the organization’s policies, include the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which WEF hopes will end world hunger, The Great Reset, which is to override capitalism, and Global Future Councils, which is a topic-centered council to hammer out solutions to global issues. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a member of the WEF Young Leaders group, along with multiple others who went on to become leaders of their nations. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland regularly attends and speaks at WEF meetings.