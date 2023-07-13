Google sign

A Google sign from its campus in Mountain View, CA

 Courtesy Brionv/Wikimedia Commons

Google rolled out its AI-powered chatbot, Bard, across Europe and in Brazil on Thursday expanding its availability to hundreds of millions of users in more than 180 countries and territories, but none in Canada.

On Thursday, Canada became one of only a few countries, alongside Russia and China, not to have access to Google’s Bard AI chatbot.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

retiredpop
retiredpop

I would say this is a good thing for Canada not to be included.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.