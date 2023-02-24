Google
Courtesy of CBC

As a test run for Bill C-18, Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content.

The Online News Act would require companies like Google and Meta to compensate Canadian media companies for republishing their content on their platforms.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(7) comments

Illusion
Illusion

Not that I would be using Google as my search engine for news, but using a VPN with a non-Canadian server should easily get around this. People in Europe have been doing this for quite a while now.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

"Canadians won't be intimidated!" We're going to ram this down on them regardless because we know what is best for them.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

This is why you don’t use and shouldn’t use google!

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Memo to Google:

Please make 100% of online CommieBC, Globalist Newz and CTV News unseeable to 100% of Canadians.

guest50
guest50

It's a bit rich for Google to to cry fowl over Bill C-18, given their own efforts to curtail the information people are able to find with their search engine.

MLC
MLC

It will be interesting to see if using a different search engine, (duckduckgo for example) will yield different results.

No question on searches being manipulated by both search engines and social media engines.

Amy08
Amy08

DDG is compromised, try Brave

