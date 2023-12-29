Gorgonzola cheese recalled in Alberta, BC due to microbial contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall on various brands of gorgonzola truffle cheese distributed in Alberta and British Columbia due to contamination caused by Listeria monocytogenes. Health Canada warns “not to consume, use, sell, serve or distribute” Gorgonzola Truffle Cheese or Gorgonzola Truffle Italian Cheese. These products should be disposed of or returned to the store it was bought from. Brands include Le Grand Fromage, with units sold in Nelson, B.C and Fernie B.C. between December 12 and 24, and Springbank Cheese Co., with units sold in Calgary, Alta. between December 4 and 24. “The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination,” Health Canada wrote on its website, advising that if any one feels sick from consuming a recalled product, they should contact their healthcare provider. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and pregnant women, the elderly, and people with immune issues are more at risk.