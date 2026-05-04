News

Gormley sees 'vibe shift' on transgender issues

“You can be sympathetic and understanding and caring, but you don't have to surrender," Gormley said
John Gormley speaks at the 2026 gala of the Regina Civic Awareness and Action Network (Apr 30, 2026)
John Gormley speaks at the 2026 gala of the Regina Civic Awareness and Action Network (Apr 30, 2026)Lee Harding / Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cbc
John Gormley
International Olympic Committee
Tavistock clinic
detransitioner
Fox Varian
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news