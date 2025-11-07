GOTCHA: Trailer Park Boys character for MP fools former NDP MPP

In light of the controversy and fiery debate surrounding Conservative MPs such as Chris d’Entremont crossing the floor to the Liberal Party, and Matt Jeneroux announcing his resignation, there’s always time for a little humour.On Friday, former Ontario NDP MPP and United Church of Canada minister Cheri DiNovo, who retired from politics in 2017 after championing more private members’ bills than any other MPP in Ontario’s history, took to X with a post that mixed absurdity with the stark reality of the Liberals pushing for a majority government in light of the recent budget unveiling.In reaction to a tweet from Amir Hart saying: “Breaking: Another Conservative Nova Scotia MP, Randall Lahey (Sunnyvale—Jay—Rock), has announced they will cross the floor to the Liberal Party. This brings the Liberal seat count to 171, just one short of a majority. What are your thoughts on this?”DiNovo responded, “And so the Poilievre era ends — not with a bang but with a floor crossing, or two, or three?”.There was just one problem, there was no MP Randy Lahey representing Sunnyvale—Jay—Rock, and the photo was of Ricky from the beloved television show Trailer Park Boys, played by actor Robb Wells.DiNovo, 74, whose résumé includes officiating Canada's first legal same-sex marriage in 2001, adding trans protections to Ontario's Human Rights Code via Toby's Act, and banning conversion therapy for youth, was quickly lambasted by commenters.“Congrats Cheri, you have reached the Rachel Gilmore level of stupidity,” one X user said.Another said: “You still have time to delete this post, @CheriDiNovo — save yourself at least a little embarrassment.”.Lorrie Goldstein, a columnist for the Toronto Sun, saw the same post and said, “For those losing their snit over this, there is no Conservative Nova Scotia MP Randall Lahey from Sunnyvale—Jay—Rock. Randy and Lahey are characters in Trailer Park Boys. But some of the responses prove the accuracy of Pierre Trudeau's observation that ‘opposition MPs are nobodies once they cross a line 50 yards from Parliament Hill.’”