Actually, yes, it was kind of fake news.

The Western Standard's April Fools story about the Trudeau government spending $100 billion to create bike lanes on either side of the Trans Canada Hwy. fooled lots of people on Saturday, including some very prominent ones.

(3) comments

Lakeman
Lakeman

It was great for a chuckle on April 1, but it shouldn't still be posted after the fools day.

howard
howard

Except for the guns, everything else could happen with this Liberal government. They do crazy well.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Tony Honkmore...so good! Glad you caught JP, I'm sure he got a good laugh once he found out.

