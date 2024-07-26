GOTCHA: Woman who swiped child entrepreneur's bracelets in BC identified

Three days ago, the West Shore RCMP issued a press release in relation to a suspect who appeared to be stealing bracelets from the front porch of a residence. The theft occurred on July 17 at approximately 3:30 p.m. from the front porch of a residence near the 2700 block Lakehurst Dr. in Langford."Police learned an 11-year-old girl had been selling handmade gemstone bracelets outside her residence with a collection of them on display," said RCMP."The girl and her parent went inside their residence for a few minutes and came back out to discover the majority of the bracelets on display had been stolen. The handmade bracelets were made using gemstones and priced at $15 a piece. Approximately 40 bracelets were stolen totalling a $600 in value.".Video surveillance showed a woman approach the home and appear to dump the majority of the bracelets from the display into her bag before walking away.As a result of the media release, the suspect in this investigation has been identified. West Shore RCMP are continuing this investigation.