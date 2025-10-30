Government modernizing Water Act to meet growing demand in Alberta

The Alberta government is set to update the Water Act, aiming to make more water available for farmers, ranchers, businesses, and growing communities. Bill 7, the Water Amendment Act, streamlines regulatory requirements, increases transparency, and makes it easier for Albertans to use and share water.Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz says the updates will help communities, businesses, and the economy grow while protecting the environment. The changes keep the foundation of Alberta's water management system in place, with no reductions or clawbacks in allocations for existing licences..Key changes include clarifying definitions to promote water conservation, simplifying minor licence changes, and allowing the use of alternative water sources like rainwater and wastewater. The government will also set consistent measurement and reporting expectations for licence holders.The updates are based on feedback from Albertans, including indigenous communities, and are expected to support the growth of Alberta's agriculture industry and economy. The changes will also make it easier for communities to access water, with lower-risk inter-basin transfers approved by ministerial order rather than requiring a special act of the legislature.