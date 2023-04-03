DL

GDL drivers must have no suspensions or traffic violations within their last 12 months of probation, including zero tolerance for any alcohol and/or drug consumption.

Alberta’s controversial graduated drivers licensing program has been tweaked with drivers no longer required to complete an advanced road test at the end of their probation.

The changes — impacting Classes 5/6 — announced by the provincial government on Saturday will benefit more than half a million drivers across Alberta.

