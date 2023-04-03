Alberta’s controversial graduated drivers licensing program has been tweaked with drivers no longer required to complete an advanced road test at the end of their probation.
The changes — impacting Classes 5/6 — announced by the provincial government on Saturday will benefit more than half a million drivers across Alberta.
Launched in 2003, the GDL program placed new drivers on a two-year probationary period who could only be removed — thus gaining their full licence — after completing an advanced road test.
While GDL drivers were subject to stricter restrictions — namely fewer demerit points before suspension and the inability to use a vehicle for commercial purposes — there was no obligation for drivers to take the $154 test.
From April 1, 2023, any driver who has completed their 24-month probationary period will automatically receive a full licence providing they have not received any demerit points over the previous 12 months.
The provincial government estimates around 65% of car drivers — and 99% of motorcyclists — have not taken the advanced test over the past five years.
Moreover, on June 25 the Government of Alberta will implement technology that will automatically exit eligible Albertans who have demonstrated safe driving behaviours from GDL drivers to non-GDL status.
Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors, said: “There are close to half a million drivers who will benefit from this. These changes will help GDL drivers exit the program and apply for other classes of driver’s licences whether it’s for a semi-truck, gravel truck or bus.”
Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, added the move would reduce “red tape” and make licensing “more affordable for Albertans.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.