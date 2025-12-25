Government satisfaction drops sharply as Canadians struggle with cost-of-living pressures

Canadians’ satisfaction with their governments has fallen sharply in 2025, according to new data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute, as residents grapple with rising costs and ongoing economic uncertainty.The Government Performance Index, which measures satisfaction across 16 key issues, shows scores have dropped by roughly one-quarter since March. The national average fell from 34% earlier this year to 26% in December, reflecting growing frustration over affordability and health care. Trade tensions with the United States have also weighed on public sentiment, adding to financial pressures for tens of millions of Canadians.Provincial results show stark contrasts. Saskatchewan scored highest at 35%, while Ontario recorded the lowest at 20%. Alberta and Saskatchewan residents generally rate their governments more positively than other provinces, but concerns remain high. .In Alberta, 68% of residents say their government is performing poorly on health care, while 67% cite dissatisfaction over the rising cost of living.In Saskatchewan, 72% criticise health care performance and 61% express concern over affordability.The poll underscores a year-long shift in public priorities, from trade and national pride earlier in 2025 to pressing domestic issues such as cost-of-living challenges and access to health services.Full poll details are available at www.angusreid.org.