Parliament Hill
Image courtesy CBC

Employees of the Government of Canada must file their own Access To Information requests to retrieve records, says the largest federal public service union. The Public Service Alliance in a submission to Parliament said documents should be made public as a matter of course, noting the secretive nature of the federal government.

“The Access To Information process has become a key method for the union to receive information central to its labour relations, representations and negotiations responsibilities,” the Alliance wrote in a petition to the Commons ethics committee, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Our China Luving Chairman Turdough, like all marxists is secretive, some things are so secret the he doesn't even know they himself, mostly because he is also stupid!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The most obvious lies are never challenged by our bought and paid for Trudeau infected MSM

So they know they can lie with impunity

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

I had to laugh out loud, while reading Trudeau's comments on transparency. He is a liar. His ministers are also liars. Likely his Lib entrenched bureaucrats are also liars.

Lying to the electorate is low, disgusting, unethical, and immoral for elected representatives.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.