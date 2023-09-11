Mary Simon

 Courtesy Mathieu Theriault/CBC

Governor General Mary Simon blamed residential school "denialism" on unnamed news media.

Some media are attempting to “control the story of indigenous peoples,” said Simon.

(16) comments

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

LOL she denies tightening her budget....what a spender

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is how they shut down debate, simply by making it “racist” to ask for proof, it used to very simple, make an allegation, provide the

Proof backing up your allegation, but no more, make an allegation, when asked for proof, they simply slap you with the label of a denier, if you don’t bow to their allegation, you are a racist, a denier, and must be chained and sent away. All we ask for is proof of any murder. Did children die at these places, well sure they did, children died quite frequently in “the old days” from many different diseases, many of these children where brought to these schools already sick, and eventually died from that illness. We are now being asked to forget the facts and history, and being forced to swallow another mantra, this is why they must destroy our history, so it can be replaced with their own alternated fictional history. We live in dangerous times, again.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

It is a criminal code offence to state publicly that Germany did not murder 6,000,000 people of a certain ethnoreligious group so why is it legal to deny the Christians murdered 55,000 Indian children?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well to put it simply FACTS matter. No run along. There are a few facts pointing to the murders of the 6 million, very little to none pointing to the actual murder of the 55,000, if you have some we would all like to see them.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

The fact is that residential school denialism exists because there is no proof of the stories they would like us to believe. Mary Simon can complain all she wants but eventually the real truth will come out.

Report Add Reply
Eug
Eug

It is better to be thought a fool than to open ones’s mouth and remove all doubt.

Report Add Reply
gporter
gporter

Notice this sentence “There are those who deny the stories of residential schools, of abuse and neglect and racism,” Simon said in a speech Friday to observe a National Gathering on Unmarked Burials conference.

I haven't seen these allegations being denied in any news source. The claim of mass graves has been challenged by a couple news sources. They've asked for proof, but never denied the possibility.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Time to close down this dinosaur department too. Just think of all the money saved, no more CBC, no more half a billion to propaganda wings of the Liberal party, no more high flying, loose spending dinosaurs like the GG and all the gaggle of losers who follow her around, billions can and will be saved.

Report Add Reply
lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

However she sure doesn’t mind fleecing those same insensitive colonial settler racists blah blah blah to pick up the tab for her extravagant trips & even her da-n clothes! 🤦‍♀️

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

We gotta divorce the Crown STAT

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

The only thing we have proof of is the overspending of this gg.

Report Add Reply
GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

The proof that there are actually graves in these areas would sure help the situation. Denialism is a crock! Truth is what people need. All people!

Report Add Reply
guest633
guest633

Follow the money.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Residential School Denialism is now a worse event than the actual finding of children's buried remains. The situation is morphing into grand stand with talking points for the Liberal government.

If in fact little ones died under suspicious circumstances, then lets find out who did it, and prosecute. That is how most cases of unexplained or unnatural deaths are handled.

By never looking into this we are treating the possible dead children with no respect, and we are denying closure to their families.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

No one is denying that it may of happen somewhat. What everyone is saying is there is no proof that it happened at the scale you are claiming. Especially when we know that there were other factors like tuberculosis and other viruses. Also, that native kids were not the only children at these schools. Claiming mass graves is such misleading term to use especially when it seems to be individual graves of rocks. mass grave site is what the Hitler used. An open pit with the bodies piled on top of each other like garbage waiting to be buried.

Report Add Reply
Nunyah
Nunyah

"Desecration of Burial Sites" What Burial sites the ground imaging is a farce and the residential schools that actually tried to exhumed so called ground abnormalities found nothing. This is another big farce Indigenous people are trying to play the Canadian people for cash.. her position needs to be terminated

Report Add Reply

