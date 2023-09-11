Governor General Mary Simon blamed residential school "denialism" on unnamed news media.
Some media are attempting to “control the story of indigenous peoples,” said Simon.
“There are those who deny the stories of residential schools, of abuse and neglect and racism,” Simon said in a speech Friday to observe a National Gathering on Unmarked Burials conference.
“Even though residential school denialism is in the minority, it is nonetheless present.”
“Denialism takes the form of attacks online, through the media and through the desecration of burial sites,” said Simon.
“These attacks are attempts to control the story of indigenous peoples.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Simon's remarks were not spontaneous; they were prepared in advance and delivered from a written text. Rideau Hall did not respond to questions.
“Canadians can no longer say ‘I didn’t know,’” said Simon.
“We now acknowledge all aspects of our history, both the good and the bad.”
“For the longest time, too long, this trauma was buried, unheard,” said Simon.
“For years, the loss, fear and pleas from mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandparents, uncles, aunts and communities went unrecognized. Children disappeared at residential schools and other institutions, buried in unmarked graves.”
In 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered that the Peace Tower flag be lowered for 161 days. This decision came after First Nations announced the discovery of unmarked graves containing the remains of approximately 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC.
“Canadians have seen with horror those unmarked graves,” Trudeau told reporters at the time.
No remains have been disinterred in Kamloops to date. Cabinet funded a $7.9 million search of the Kamloops site and $3.1 million for a national Residential Schools Student Death Register.
Another $238.8 million was budgeted for a Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund that expires in 2025.
In a July 19 report, the Senate Indigenous Peoples committee recommended implementing a federal ban on what they referred to as "residential school denialism."
However, the senators did not provide a specific definition for this term and declined interview requests.
“The committee heard about ongoing denialism about residential schools and that some individuals deny the negative effects on generations of indigenous peoples,” said the Senate report Honouring the Children Who Never Came Home.
“Of real concern to the committee is the small group of vocal individuals who try to undermine survivors’ accounts of the hardships and abuse they experienced at residential schools.”
“Denialism serves to distract people from the horrific consequences of residential schools and the realities of missing children, burials and unmarked graves,” said the report.
“The committee is of the view that education and advocacy can effectively combat denialism.”
The committee recommended “the Government of Canada take every action necessary to combat the rise of residential school denialism.” It did not elaborate.
(16) comments
LOL she denies tightening her budget....what a spender
This is how they shut down debate, simply by making it “racist” to ask for proof, it used to very simple, make an allegation, provide the
Proof backing up your allegation, but no more, make an allegation, when asked for proof, they simply slap you with the label of a denier, if you don’t bow to their allegation, you are a racist, a denier, and must be chained and sent away. All we ask for is proof of any murder. Did children die at these places, well sure they did, children died quite frequently in “the old days” from many different diseases, many of these children where brought to these schools already sick, and eventually died from that illness. We are now being asked to forget the facts and history, and being forced to swallow another mantra, this is why they must destroy our history, so it can be replaced with their own alternated fictional history. We live in dangerous times, again.
It is a criminal code offence to state publicly that Germany did not murder 6,000,000 people of a certain ethnoreligious group so why is it legal to deny the Christians murdered 55,000 Indian children?
Well to put it simply FACTS matter. No run along. There are a few facts pointing to the murders of the 6 million, very little to none pointing to the actual murder of the 55,000, if you have some we would all like to see them.
The fact is that residential school denialism exists because there is no proof of the stories they would like us to believe. Mary Simon can complain all she wants but eventually the real truth will come out.
It is better to be thought a fool than to open ones’s mouth and remove all doubt.
Notice this sentence “There are those who deny the stories of residential schools, of abuse and neglect and racism,” Simon said in a speech Friday to observe a National Gathering on Unmarked Burials conference.
I haven't seen these allegations being denied in any news source. The claim of mass graves has been challenged by a couple news sources. They've asked for proof, but never denied the possibility.
Time to close down this dinosaur department too. Just think of all the money saved, no more CBC, no more half a billion to propaganda wings of the Liberal party, no more high flying, loose spending dinosaurs like the GG and all the gaggle of losers who follow her around, billions can and will be saved.
However she sure doesn’t mind fleecing those same insensitive colonial settler racists blah blah blah to pick up the tab for her extravagant trips & even her da-n clothes! 🤦♀️
We gotta divorce the Crown STAT
The only thing we have proof of is the overspending of this gg.
The proof that there are actually graves in these areas would sure help the situation. Denialism is a crock! Truth is what people need. All people!
Follow the money.
Residential School Denialism is now a worse event than the actual finding of children's buried remains. The situation is morphing into grand stand with talking points for the Liberal government.
If in fact little ones died under suspicious circumstances, then lets find out who did it, and prosecute. That is how most cases of unexplained or unnatural deaths are handled.
By never looking into this we are treating the possible dead children with no respect, and we are denying closure to their families.
No one is denying that it may of happen somewhat. What everyone is saying is there is no proof that it happened at the scale you are claiming. Especially when we know that there were other factors like tuberculosis and other viruses. Also, that native kids were not the only children at these schools. Claiming mass graves is such misleading term to use especially when it seems to be individual graves of rocks. mass grave site is what the Hitler used. An open pit with the bodies piled on top of each other like garbage waiting to be buried.
"Desecration of Burial Sites" What Burial sites the ground imaging is a farce and the residential schools that actually tried to exhumed so called ground abnormalities found nothing. This is another big farce Indigenous people are trying to play the Canadian people for cash.. her position needs to be terminated
