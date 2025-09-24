Governor general blasted for billing taxpayers thousands for clothes

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the federal government to end the governor general’s $130,000 clothing allowance after documents revealed Mary Simon billed taxpayers thousands for shoes and luxury apparel.“Simon takes a $378,000 salary from taxpayers, she can pay for her own clothes,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. “Many Canadians are actually stressed about the price of clothing and they shouldn’t have to pay for the governor general’s wardrobe.”Government records show Simon expensed $7,576 for clothing between January 2024 and March 2025, including $2,510 for wool suits, $1,500 for a “sealskin chest piece,” $1,117 for six pairs of shoes, $875 for a blazer, $495 for a dress, $475 for a coat, $330 for two silk camisoles, $130 for a top and $144 for a “black dress cardigan.”.Government policy allows governors general to charge taxpayers up to $130,000 in clothing costs over a five-year mandate. Both Simon and her predecessor Julie Payette have already billed more than $88,000 for clothes they get to keep, including a $680 “top,” $590 dress pants, a $160 scarf and $1,064 boots.While Rideau Hall justifies some items as ceremonial, the National Post reported that many appear to be for personal or day-to-day business use. By comparison, it’s extremely rare for cabinet ministers to expense clothing — and when they do, it’s typically for less than $300 in work boots.Simon earns an annual salary of $378,000, up $75,200 since 2019..“The government should have reined in Rideau Hall’s out-of-control spending years ago,” Terrazzano said. “If Prime Minister Mark Carney is serious about saving money, then he would cut the governor general’s extravagant expenses, pay and perks.”Carney is demanding departments, agencies and Crown corporations find up to 15% savings by 2028, according to media reports.