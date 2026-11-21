CALGARY — Taxpayers paid $10,500 in fees and expenses for an opera singer to perform the national anthem at Governor General Louise Arbour’s installation, part of a ceremony that cost more than twice as much as her predecessor’s.Blacklock’s Reporter reported figures tabled in the House of Commons showed the Department of Canadian Heritage paid soprano Measha Bruggergosman-Lee the amount to sing O Canada, typically a two-minute performance, at the June 8 ceremony.The payment was disclosed in an Inquiry Of Ministry requested by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West).“Concerning expenses related to the newly installed Governor General, what is the detailed breakdown of each expense type?” McCauley asked.The government previously disclosed the ceremony’s overall cost was $388,733, including catering, in a separate response tabled September 21. The 2021 installation of Arbour’s predecessor, held under pandemic restrictions, cost $171,800.Disclosed expenses included $51,502 in performers’ talent fees and $7,000 for the “removal and installation of planters and benches.”Other listed costs included $5,200 for aboriginal drummers, $4,500 for violinists, $1,300 for an aboriginal dancer, $800 for calligraphy and $138 for flowers..Taxpayers spent $487.9 million on failed Two Billion Trees Program.A flight to London for Arbour to meet the King cost $14,533.The ceremony followed Prime Minister Mark Carney’s pledge to curb unnecessary federal spending and bring greater discipline to government finances.“These are tough times,” Carney told a Liberal caucus meeting on September 10, 2025. “We have to make tough choices for a better future.”“In the election we made a clear commitment to Canadians to bring a new fiscal discipline to the federal budget.”Carney said cabinet would “streamline government operations to be more efficient and effective so we can bring costs down for Canadians.”“It is crucial to recognize one reason we are so focused on eliminating wasteful government spending is so we can protect the social programs that make life more affordable for Canadians.”Arbour’s installation remained below the modern spending record set in 2005, when Governor General Michaëlle Jean’s swearing-in cost $1.3 million. That event included a state dinner.The most modest postwar installation was the 1946 ceremony for Viscount Alexander, the last British appointee to the position. According to newspaper accounts, he arrived by train on the day of his installation, took the oath in the Senate Chamber and “went to bed early.”